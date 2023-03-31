BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, multiple people have reached out to them about the still born baby Jane Doe that was found on March 10. The BCSO says that a local family has come forward to make arrangements for a funeral for Baby Jane Doe.
On March 22, the Benton County Coroner released the baby to Hillcrest Funeral Home and says it has donated its services to provide Baby Jane Doe a funeral.
Sunset Memorial Gardens has donated a burial plot along with a headstone donated by Pacific Coast Memorial. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they are grateful for these donations and the generosity shown towards Baby Jane.
They say if anyone would like to donate and help offset costs to reach out to the businesses mentioned directly.
Baby Jane's graveside service is open to the public and is on Saturday April, 8 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.