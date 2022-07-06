Benton County farmer uses airplane to find police suspect

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for a stolen vehicle around W Horrigan Road and S Glade Creek Road around 4 p.m. on July 6 when a nearby landowner spotted the vehicle. They tried to contact the driver, who responded by trying to run into them.
The driver sped off. The landowner found the vehicle again, about a mile down Glade Creek Rd, this time with no driver. He had crashed and ran away into the wheat fields, according to BCSO.
A nearby farmer used his airplane to find the male from above, telling deputies where the driver was hiding in the fields. Deputies then safely took him into custody. He was checked by paramedics and booked into Benton County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.