FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE. JUNE 28. 1:45 p.m. Crews with Benton County Fire District 1 have contained the fire near Finley.
According to Jenna Kochenauer with BCFD1 crews will remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.
1:15 p.m.
Firefighters are currently on scene of a brush fire in the Finley area near the intersection of E. Bryson Brown Rd. and Chemical Drive.
According to Benton County Fire District #1 the natural cover fire is threatening an RV in the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.