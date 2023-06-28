Flames

FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE. JUNE 28. 1:45 p.m. Crews with Benton County Fire District 1 have contained the fire near Finley.

According to Jenna Kochenauer with BCFD1 crews will remain on scene to mop up any hot spots.

1:15 p.m.

Firefighters are currently on scene of a brush fire in the Finley area near the intersection of E. Bryson Brown Rd. and Chemical Drive.

According to Benton County Fire District #1 the natural cover fire is threatening an RV in the area.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.