BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The fire danger forecast for Benton County is now Very High.
According to the county if the level goes up one more level to "Extreme" then Benton County's new ordinance banning fireworks will go into effect.
The current level of "Very High" will be in effect until further notice and no residential burning is allowed within city limits.
According to the Benton County Fire Marshal the current VERY HIGH level means that fires can start easily and spread fast. Firefighting efforts will be difficult and public outdoor burning is not allowed, except for legal fire within a metal ring.
EXTREME fire danger means that fires will start easily and spread quickly with every fire having the potential to become large. No outdoor burning is permitted.
