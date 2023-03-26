Benton County Fire District 1 emphasizes dryer safety after dryer fire damages home in Finley

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-- Crews with Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a house fire on E Bowles Rd. after someone called 911 to report that they could see smoke coming from the side of their neighbor’s house.
According to a Facebook post from BCFD 1, a 47-year-old man in the house went outside and back inside when the fire started before a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office went in to get him out safely.
Kennewick and Pasco Fire departments assisted in controlling the fire, which caused minor damages to the home.
Officials said they believe the first started due to a clogged dryer duct.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, failure to clean the dryer ducts is the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires.
BCFD 1 wants to remind residents that dyer duct cleaning kits are available at hardware stores to help clean lint and other flammable debris.
For more information regarding dryer fire safety, visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s fire prevention resources page.
