BENTON COUTNY, Wash.-
Quite the turn out for Benton County Fire District #1 on Saturday when over 200 people showed up for Station 170's open house.
Community members were invited to meet career and volunteer firefighters. Fire Chief Lonnie Click tells the department didn't expect many people to come.
"We are ecstatic about how many folks are coming out to show how much they appreciate their local fire department and share this special day," say Chief Click.
During the open house, Chief Click and Fire District #1 dedicated a plaque to three late commissioners, thanking them for their work in helping build Station 170.
BCFD #1 was joined by Fire District #4 and #2 to meet the community and honor the late commissioners.
