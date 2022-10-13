WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District #4 is inviting the community to two upcoming meetings to discuss the 2023 budget.
The meetings will be held on October, 20, and November, 3, at 6 p.m.
"We work for our taxpayers and, as such, we want them to know what improvements we are planning to save lives and property," said Fire Chief Paul Carlyle
The October meeting will be an introduction of the proposed 2023 budget by Chief Carlyle.
At the November meeting, the Board of Fire Commissioners will discuss the budget and vote on whether to pass it.
Voters in Benton County Fire District #4 approves an EMS levy lid lift in August. Funding from the levy will allow the fire district to hire three additional firefighter/paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
"We are able to make improvements thanks to the support of our community and we are grateful," said Chief Carlyle.
