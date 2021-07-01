Benton County Fire Marshal classifies the Fire Danger as EXTREME, no burning allowed

KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton County Fire Marshal says the Fire Danger Forecast in Benton County is EXTREME for residents until further notice.
This mean fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. Every fire start has the potential to become large. Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior. Except for permitted emergency agricultural operations, NO OUTDOOR BURNING IS PERMITTED DURING EXTREME FIRE DANGER.
For burning restrictions, see the table below and remember that no residential burning is permitted within the various city limits and their adjacent areas. For clarification regarding burning restrictions, contact the Benton Clean Air Agency at 509-783-1304. Even if the table below states “no restrictions” you must call the Burn Line (phone numbers are listed below) prior to the burning of any pile. This is due to environmental conditions, such as wind and inversions, that will prohibit any burning.
- Before residential burning, call 509-783-6198
- Before agricultural burning, call 509-783-6570
Energy Release Values (ERC)
Calculated for Fuel Model T & Fire Danger Adjective Class
ERC Value
0 – 3
4 – 8
9 - 11
12-16
17+
Fire Danger Classification
Low
Moderate
High
Very High
Extreme
Burning Restrictions
No Restrictions
No Restrictions
Ag & Rec Burn Only 1,2
Ag & Rec Burn Only1, 2
No Burn1
Low - Fire starts are unlikely. Weather and fuel conditions will lead to slow fire spread, low intensity and relatively easy control with light mop-up. Controlled burns can usually be executed with reasonable safety.
Moderate - Some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread. Control is usually not difficult and light to moderate mop-up can be expected. Although controlled burning can be done without creating a hazard, routine caution should be taken.
High - Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will be difficult to control under windy conditions. Control through direct attack may be difficult but possible and mop-up will be required. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring.
Very High - Fires start easily from all causes and may spread faster than suppression resources can travel. Flame lengths will be long with high intensity, making control very difficult. Both suppression and mop-up will require an extended and very thorough effort. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring.
Extreme - Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. Every fire start has the potential to become large. Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior. Except for permitted emergency agricultural operations, NO OUTDOOR BURNING IS PERMITTED DURING EXTREME FIRE DANGER.