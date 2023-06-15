BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team has provided updates on the active fires and ongoing firefighting efforts.
Fire crews made continued progress mopping up and finding hot spots on June 15. According to the Incident Management Team fire activity has been very minimal on all three fires in Benton County and the Ruppert Rd fire is now 100% contained.
HANSEN RD FIRE: UPDATE. JUNE 16: 6, 289 acres have burned and the fire is 70% contained. One outbuilding has been destroyed. Crews will be performing tactical patrol around the perimeter of the fire.
JUNE 15: 6,334 acres have burned and the fire is currently 50% contained. I outbuilding has been destroyed in the fire. Firefighters will be working to put out any hotspots and mopping up.
HOVER FIRE: UPDATE. JUNE 16: Fire has now burned 528 acres and is 90% contained. Crews will patrol the fire to monitor smoldering railroad ties.
JUNE 15: Fire is currently 54% contained and has burned 411 acres. Smoldering railroad ties will be removed and replaced by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) crews. Fire crews will patrol for hot spots.
RUPPERT RD FIRE:UPDATE. JUNE 16: Fire is now 100% contained after burning 157 acres and command of the fire zone is transitioning back to Benton County Fire Districts.
JUNE 15: 164 acres have burned and the fire is 55% contained. Fire crews will be working in areas that were inaccessible by engiines.
