BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Fire departments from across Washington have been working to contain three brush fires in Benton County over the last five days. All but one have been reported as 100% contained with the outlier at 99%.
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team reported the most recent acreage update on June 16. The Hansen fire is 6,289 acres, the Hover fire is 528 acres and the Ruppert Road fire is 157 acres.
According to a Facebook post by Benton County Fire District 1, the Hansen fire on North Hansen Road is 100% contained and 90% controlled. There are still a few hotspots but no concern over the fire spreading.
The Hover fire located in Finley is 99% contained according to BCFD1. The fire has no concern of spreading either.
BCFD1 also says the fire located on Ruppert Road north of Benton City is 100% contained.
