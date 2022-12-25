Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. –
Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer.
When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
Fryer said that the trailer was a complete loss, but no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.
