BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Southeast Washington All Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Ruppert Rd Fire, Hover Park Fire and the Hansen Rd Fire (formerly referred to as the Yakitat Rd fire).
The three fires started on the afternoon of June 13 and according to Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District 1 the fires were not "naturally caused" meaning there are no signs of lightning strikes or spontaneous combustion.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
