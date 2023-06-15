BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews continue to fight the Hansen Rd, Hover and Ruppert Rd. fires and the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team has provided updates on the active fires and ongoing firefighting efforts.
According to the Incident Management Team cooler temperatures on June 14 prevented any new growth of the fires. 43 engines, 5 water tenders and 226 fire personnel are responding to the three fires.
HANSEN RD FIRE: 6,334 acres have burned and the fire is currently 50% contained. I outbuilding has been destroyed in the fire. Firefighters will be working to put out any hotspots and mopping up.
HOVER FIRE: Fire is currently 54% contained and has burned 411 acres. Smoldering railroad ties will be removed and replaced by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) crews. Fire crews will patrol for hot spots.
RUPPERT RD FIRE: 164 acres have burned and the fire is 55% contained. Fire crews will be working in areas that were inaccessible by engiines.
