BENTON COUNTY, WA - Jail Commander Scott Souza says the jail is now running smoothly and operations are going well after the transition from sheriff control to commissioners' control.

Souza stated that they had ordered new department badges, patches and uniforms, which has solved many of the problems that occurred when the jail was taken away. They have ordered three new rifles to replace the ones taken by the sheriff and have been able to reduce overtime by 64.5 percent between October and November.

Souza also noted there is an increase in staff morale since October due to a reduction of stress and a reasonable workload. This is from the number of beds being reduced due to part of the jail being shut down for the Benton County Jail Water Intrusion Project, which is expected to be completed July 13th.

The commissioners do plan to stick by their decision to remove the sheriff from the jail, saying "what we did is working."