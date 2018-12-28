KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton County Jail was on lock down Friday as a hazmat team investigated to see if a substance delivered to the jail was potentially hazardous. Later in the afternoon, it was announced that no hazardous material was found.
On Friday at about 12:20 p.m., a medical package delivered to the Benton County jail was taken to the medical area of the jail where it was opened per normal procedures.
The nurse that opened the package described a white, powdery substance exited the package and several medical staff were possibly exposed. As a precaution, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kennewick Fire Department and Tri-City Hazmat to respond to the jail.
Eight people that were in the medical area, to include 6 nurses, 1 Corrections Lieutenant and an inmate that was receiving medical treatment at the time the package was opened, were transported to area hospitals to be medically cleared. Currently there are no indication of adverse symptoms.
Because of the nature of the incident, the Benton County jail was on lock down while the Hazmat Team determined if there was a hazardous substance in the package, which there wasn't.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.