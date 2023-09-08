BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to a press release sent by the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Benton County District Court Judge Terry M. Tanner, has been suspended without pay for 30 days following violations of previous criminal charges.
According to the Commission on Judicial Conduct, Tanner has been suspended following a DUI charge received on January 2, 2023.
Due to conflict of interest Tanner was prosecuted in Yakima County.
On January 2, Tanner was arrested and charged after a car crash. According to court documents, Tanners BAC after taking a breathalyzer register as 0.22 and 0.23, The legal limit is 0.08 BAC.
Tanner was charged with a DUI on January 4, 2023.
He was ordered to complete a 28-day in-patient treatment program for alcoholism.
In March of 2018 Tanner was arrested for a DUI, as part of the agreement with Yakima County Prosecutors Tanner was ordered to remain sober for 5 years post DUI.
By Driving under the influence in January of 2023 Tanner violated the terms of his first DUI.
In June of 2023 he was informed of the violation.
Due to the violations the Washington Commission on Judicial Conduct approved an order of censure for Tanner to be suspended for 30 days without pay.
