BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10.
According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020.
The victims, aged 10 and 11 at the time, reported that the abuse happened around 20 times. The two victims underwent forensic interviews and reported that the abuse took place at Redman's house, in his bedroom, and in a field and trailer.
The probable cause documents state that Redman was in a position of trust in relation to the two victims. He reportedly admitted the abuse to his girlfriend. At the time of the abuse Redman was between 15 and 18 years old.
Redman was arrested on April, 16, 2020. His jury trial was scheduled for October, 17, but was cancelled after he entered a guilty plea on the tenth.
Sentencing is scheduled for December, 9, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.