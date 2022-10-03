Benton County masseuse's license suspended amid reports of misconduct

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A masseuse in Benton County has had his license suspended following accusations of inappropriately touching his patients. A law health judge, Presiding Officer Joslyn K. N. Sibling, suspended Kyle Stephen Pierce’s credentials at a motion on September 28, 2022, after reviewing the evidence, according to the Summary Action order from the Washington State Department of Health.
The order says Pierce is accused of a pattern of sexually motivated behaviors toward four of his clients over three years. It reports he was fired from a previous job for sexual misconduct. The DOH asserts that because he continues to exhibit “inappropriate and sexualized behavior” for the same reasons, he poses an immediate threat to the public. For this reason, the judge suspended Pierce’s credentials pending a hearing.
Pierce first received his credentials as a massage therapist in May 2011. He worked at Elements Massage between May 2019 and June 2020, according to the statement of charges from the DOH. Three different clients reported inappropriate touching, first in May 2019, then February 2020 and again June 2020. Pierce was fired for breaking the “Safe Draping” protocol, according to the statement of charges.
He worked at A La Mode Spa in November 2021; there he is accused of touching a client inappropriately during her massage.
Records show Pierce was charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a health care provider in February 2022. The DOH alleges he participated in unprofessional conduct, including in standards of practice, in breast massages, in coverage and draping and in sexual misconduct. His bond is set for $20,000, with a new trial scheduled for February 2023 after several other cancellations.
Pierce has 20 days to request a hearing to argue the charges.
