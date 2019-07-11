BENTON COUNTY, WA - Former Benton County Commissioner Max Benitz, Jr. has passed away in Prosser. He was 72 years old.

Commissioner Benitz served four terms on the County’s Board of Commissioners from 1995-2010. He was best known for his passion and dedication to agriculture and water issues. Coming from an agricultural background in the Yakima River Basin, Benitz understood the complexities of water use in our region and its impact on history, culture, and economy of the area. He was always looking for better and more innovative solutions to the Valley’s needs and he was at the forefront of the Black Rock Reservoir proposal and the Yakima River Basin Water Enhancement Project.

Commissioner Benitz was instrumental in keeping the Benton County Seat in Prosser where it has been since the County’s founding in 1905. During his tenure, the County expanded the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Center, the Benton County Justice Center, the Benton County Health Building, and the Prosser Road Maintenance Facility.

Commissioner Max Benitz will be remembered as a tireless and dependable public servant who was the first to arrive at the Courthouse each morning in Prosser. He was always prepared for the business at hand and was well-known for keeping meticulous notes and records.

Benton County extends its condolences to the Benitz family. Flags at all County offices will be lowered to half-staff from Friday, July 12 to Monday, July 15 in respect and remembrance.