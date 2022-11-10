KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Benton County is now one step closer to realizing its plan of having a behavioral health recovery center up and running by 2025.
According to a Benton County press release, escrow was closed on November, 1, for the old Kennewick General Hospital (KGH) Auburn campus in Kennewick.
The proposed Behavioral Health Recovery Center will serve Benton and Franklin Counties and all cities within those boundaries, as well as local Tribes, and surrounding cities and counties.
The center will provide comprehensive behavioral health services to persons in mental health crisis or suffering from substance-use disorders.
Today's press release states that Benton County has secured over $9 million in state and federal funds to support the project.
Benton County has pledged up to $5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to the project.
Benton County will host an event to commemorate the occasion of obtaining the old hospital at its administration building on Thursday, November, 17, at 11 a.m.
