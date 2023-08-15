BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton county election results have officially been certified for the 2023 August 1 primary election.
Results for Richland School District Position 1 recall: 10,666 voted in favor of recall. 8,996 votes opposed to recall.
- Richland School District Position 1 has been recalled.
Results for Richland School District Position 3 recall: 10,715 voted in favor of recall. 8,953 votes opposed to recall.
- Richland School District Position 3 has been recalled.
Results for Richland School District Position 4 recall: 10,476 voted in favor of recall. 9,185 votes opposed to recall.
- Richland School District Position 4 has been recalled.
All three Richland School board members up for recall have officially been recalled.
Results for City of Prosser Mayor:
- Gary Vegar received 544 votes.
- Randy Taylor received 275 votes.
- Harold Lewis received 194 votes.
- 1 Write In vote was received.
Gary Vegar and Randy Taylor will proceed to the November election.
Results for City of Richland Council Position 6:
- Kurt H. Maier received 6,590 votes.
- Kent Madsen received 3,631 votes.
- Marc Newman received 3,517 votes.
- 90 Write In votes were received.
Kurt H. Maier and Kent Madsen will proceed to the November election.
Results for the Port of Benton District 2 Commissioner District 2:
- Christy Rasmussen received 2,102 votes.
- Scott D. Keller received 1,736 votes.
- Cliff Dyer received 677 votes.
- 9 Write In votes were received.
Christy Rasmussen and Scott D. Keller will proceed to the November election.
Results for Richland School board position number 3:
- Chelsie Beck received 10,173 votes.
- Nino Kapitula received 5,651 votes.
- Tony Gonzalez received 3,544 votes.
- 122 Write In votes were received.
Chelsie Beck and Nino Kapitula will proceed to the November election.
Results for Richland School board position number 4:
- Katrina Waters received 9,265 votes.
- Kari Williams received 5,519 votes.
- Aaron C. Riggs received 4,832 votes.
- 68 Write In votes were received.
Katrina Waters and Kari Williams will proceed to the November election.
Results for Richland School board position number 5:
- Jill Oldson received 10,718 votes.
- Gene Nemeth received 7,966 votes.
- Matthew J. Bishop received 700 votes.
- 87 Write In votes were received.
Jill Oldson and Gene Nemeth will proceed to the November election.
