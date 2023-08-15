Special Election Results for February 2016

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton county election results have officially been certified for the 2023 August 1 primary election. 

Results for Richland School District Position 1 recall: 10,666 voted in favor of recall. 8,996 votes opposed to recall.

  • Richland School District Position 1 has been recalled. 

Results for Richland School District Position 3 recall: 10,715 voted in favor of recall. 8,953 votes opposed to recall.

  • Richland School District Position 3 has been recalled. 

Results for Richland School District Position 4 recall: 10,476 voted in favor of recall. 9,185 votes opposed to recall.

  • Richland School District Position 4 has been recalled. 

All three Richland School board members up for recall have officially been recalled. 

Results for City of Prosser Mayor: 

  • Gary Vegar received 544 votes.
  • Randy Taylor received 275 votes.
  • Harold Lewis received 194 votes. 
  • 1 Write In vote was received. 

Gary Vegar and Randy Taylor will proceed to the November election. 

Results for City of Richland Council Position 6: 

  • Kurt H. Maier received 6,590 votes. 
  • Kent Madsen received 3,631 votes. 
  • Marc Newman received 3,517 votes. 
  • 90 Write In votes were received. 

Kurt H. Maier and Kent Madsen will proceed to the November election.

Results for the Port of Benton District 2 Commissioner District 2: 

  • Christy Rasmussen received 2,102 votes. 
  • Scott D. Keller received 1,736 votes. 
  • Cliff Dyer received 677 votes. 
  • 9 Write In votes were received. 

Christy Rasmussen and Scott D. Keller will proceed to the November election. 

Results for Richland School board position number 3: 

  • Chelsie Beck received 10,173 votes. 
  • Nino Kapitula received 5,651 votes. 
  • Tony Gonzalez received 3,544 votes. 
  • 122 Write In votes were received. 

Chelsie Beck and Nino Kapitula will proceed to the November election. 

Results for Richland School board position number 4:

  • Katrina Waters received 9,265 votes.
  • Kari Williams received 5,519 votes. 
  • Aaron C. Riggs received 4,832 votes. 
  • 68 Write In votes were received.

Katrina Waters and Kari Williams will proceed to the November election. 

Results for Richland School board position number 5:

  •  Jill Oldson received 10,718 votes. 
  • Gene Nemeth received 7,966 votes. 
  • Matthew J. Bishop received 700 votes. 
  • 87 Write In votes were received. 

Jill Oldson and Gene Nemeth will proceed to the November election.

 