OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington State Department of Health has placed a Benton County pharmacist’s license on probation for a minimum of three years along with a $2,500 fine. Mustafa G. Elziny is not allowed to work alone in a pharmacy, to take inventory or to perform medication reconciliations. He has nine months to send in a report on pharmacy ethics and pass a pharmacy exam after at least six hours of pharmacy ethics education.
Elziny became a licensed pharmacist in Washington in August 2010. He had been audited in 2016 following a burglary where 2,653 hydrocodone tablets were lost. Elziny did not send in the proper loss form, DEA 106, following the burglary.
The audit revealed around 220 OxyContin tablets were missing from the inventory. The Washington DOH Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission found that Elziny then forged a transfer document to account for the missing pills.
He submitted a urine analysis during September 2016. His urine tested positive for benzodiazepine and opioids, neither of which he had a prescription for.
The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission will check on Elziny and the terms of his probation.
