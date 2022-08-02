BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Auditor’s Elections Division has released a by-the-numbers breakdown of the Primary Election on August 2. A total of 18,444 ballots were returned by July 29 at 5 p.m. and will be included in the Election Night results.
So far, there have been 337 challenged ballots. If you did not sign the Voter’s Declaration, or if your signature doesn’t match the one on file, your ballot will be challenged. If this happens, you will be told over the phone and in the mail. Responses to challenged ballots must be made by August 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The Elections Division projects around 20,000 more ballots still need to be counted. A result update is scheduled for August 3 at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.