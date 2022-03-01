BENTON COUNTY, WA - Tuesday afternoon, Andy Miller, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney, announced he would not be running for re-election. After serving 36 years, his term will end December 31st, 2022.
At the conference, Miller said his decision to retire was made easy with knowing his team has the skills and compassion for the victims. Just because there is a maximum sentence, doesn't mean it's always necessary and his team understands that.
"That may be something I'm most proud of and that actually made my decision earlier today," said Miller.
One of Miller's Deputy Prosecutors, Brandon Pang, says when he was a little boy, Andy Miller himself took over his family's case. Years later, Pang now works for Andy Miller.
"I was a young child at that time and so I heard about this person who was fighting for our family," said Pang, "and as luck would have it, I turned out to work for him."
Pang expressed that Miller has taught him a lot about the job.
The announcement was held in the Benton County Administration Building, where several community members, retired police officers, former clients and opposing representative attended to show their support for Andy Miller.
When Miller's term ends, he says he will stay in the Tri-Cities continue his work in the community.
