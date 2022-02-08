RICHLAND -
The Benton County Prosecutor's Office has posted the probable cause documents for Aaron Christopher Kelly, suspected shooter from the Fred Meyer incident yesterday. His bail is set for $1 million.
Employees gave information regarding Kelly's prior incidents at the store, as they knew him for suspected shoplifting. Upon conversing with Kelly's former roommate, it was suspected that Kelly may be extremely paranoid and in a deteriorating mental state.
It was found that after a brief conversation, Kelly shot Krumbah several times. He then continued on to shoot Hill. After another brief conversation, Kelly left the building.
