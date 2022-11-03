BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Benton County Recovery Court held its first meeting on October, 26, and now meets every week to help people with substance abuse disorders and drug and alcohol related problems.
For some people going to jail once is enough to get them to stop doing what it was that got them there according to Benton County District Court Judge Jennifer Azure.
She said, "some people, the people that we have, will go to jail, it's not a deterrent, they're like 'oh okay spent the night in jail, my drug problem is so bad' they get out of jail they go they use and then they're back in jail that next night. And so, our goal is to kind of stop that revolving door."
According to Azure, therapy courts, like the recovery court work on a drug court model. They work to lower recidivism, or the amount of people committing crimes over and over again, by holding them accountable and building a support system around them over the course of a year long program.
"Sometimes it's just having somebody say hey you've got people behind you that are willing to support you through this. And so that's my hope is that we can cut down on that the drugs aren't going to go away, but hopefully we can maybe make it a little bit better," she said.
Therapeutic Courts Coordinator Ryan Washburn said the recovery court fills a gap that the other therapeutic courts like mental health court and veterans court cannot.
"It was like man there's a lot of people that just aren't getting the, we're kicking a lot of people out who aren't getting the help that still need help, the court takes in referrals from any one as long as the person referred has charges that relate to or were a result of substance use disorders," Washburn said.
Right now the recovery court has a small docket and by next year Washburn said the court is expecting it to go up to as many as 30 people. That number is still lower than most other courts and Azure said the smaller docket allows more time to look at the person and their problem.
"Trying to have that individualized contact with people so that they know, I mean look, I'm looking at you as a person. I care about you I care about you being successful and you have this group of people around you that also care about you being successful," she said.
