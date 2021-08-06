BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Republican Party is asking for resumes or nominations for Benton County Sheriff position.
Full Press Release from The Benton County Republican Party:
Due to the recall of Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, the Nominating Committee is seeking expressions of interest for the Benton County Sheriff position. The term of office for this appointed position will be until the General Election in 2022. Either submit your own name for consideration or submit the name of someone else who has given you their permission to do so.
The primary duties of the Benton County Sheriff are specified in RCW 36.28. The sheriff is the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace in Benton County.
Any declared Republican who is a registered voter in Benton County shall be eligible for election to this position. If you are interested in serving Benton County in this position, please indicate your willingness to be nominated and serve if appointed.
To be considered for this position, you must send a resume stating your qualifications for Benton County Sheriff. Send email to the Nominating Committee at: bcrpwa@gmail.com Or send by regular mail to:
BCRP Nominating Committee
P. O. Box 2141
Richland, WA 99352
Your resume must be received by email or at the above address no later than 5:00 PM Monday, August 16, 2021.
The Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates. An announcement of the vetted candidates will be issued to PCOs in advance of the September 2, 2021 meeting, at which we will select the top three nominees for presentation to the Benton County Commissioners. The County Commissioners will appoint the new Sheriff.