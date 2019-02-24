Benton County, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office continues to close roads down due to the weather conditions.

Below is a list of road closures:

- Bofer Canyon Road from SR 397 to Coffin Road

- Plymouth Road from SR 14 North.

- Sellards Road both sides at SR 221 and west end near Alderdale

- County Well Road at SR 221 and Travis Road

- Webber Canyon Road at Badger Road and Sellards Road

- Nine Canyon Road from SR 397 south and Nine Canyon at Coffin Road

- Finley Road from SR 397 south

- Locust Grove Road from I-82 west to Plymouth Road

- Sellerds SR-221 to McKinley springs

- McKinley Springs from Sellards to Alderdale