Benton County, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office continues to close roads down due to the weather conditions.
Below is a list of road closures:
- Bofer Canyon Road from SR 397 to Coffin Road
- Plymouth Road from SR 14 North.
- Sellards Road both sides at SR 221 and west end near Alderdale
- County Well Road at SR 221 and Travis Road
- Webber Canyon Road at Badger Road and Sellards Road
- Nine Canyon Road from SR 397 south and Nine Canyon at Coffin Road
- Finley Road from SR 397 south
- Locust Grove Road from I-82 west to Plymouth Road
- Sellerds SR-221 to McKinley springs
- McKinley Springs from Sellards to Alderdale