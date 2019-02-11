road closed

Benton County has announced several road closures as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11:

  • Clodfelter RD (Ridgeline Rd to Locust Grove)
  • Finley Rd (South of SR 397 to end of road)
  • Lincoln Rd (City limits to the top.)
  • Locust Grove Rd (I-82 to Sellards Rd)
  • McBee Rd (South of walking path parking area to the top)
  • Nine Canyon Rd (South of SR 397)
  • Plymouth Rd (SR 14 to Sellards Rd)
  • Sellards Rd (SR 221 to Plymouth Rd)
  • Travis Rd (County Well to South end of road.)
  • Ward Gap Rd (From the last driveway to the top.)
  • Webber Canyon Rd

