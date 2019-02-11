Benton County has announced several road closures as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11:
- Clodfelter RD (Ridgeline Rd to Locust Grove)
- Finley Rd (South of SR 397 to end of road)
- Lincoln Rd (City limits to the top.)
- Locust Grove Rd (I-82 to Sellards Rd)
- McBee Rd (South of walking path parking area to the top)
- Nine Canyon Rd (South of SR 397)
- Plymouth Rd (SR 14 to Sellards Rd)
- Sellards Rd (SR 221 to Plymouth Rd)
- Travis Rd (County Well to South end of road.)
- Ward Gap Rd (From the last driveway to the top.)
- Webber Canyon Rd