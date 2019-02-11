Benton County has announced several road closures as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11:

Clodfelter RD (Ridgeline Rd to Locust Grove)

Finley Rd (South of SR 397 to end of road)

Lincoln Rd (City limits to the top.)

Locust Grove Rd (I-82 to Sellards Rd)

McBee Rd (South of walking path parking area to the top)

Nine Canyon Rd (South of SR 397)

Plymouth Rd (SR 14 to Sellards Rd)

Sellards Rd (SR 221 to Plymouth Rd)

Travis Rd (County Well to South end of road.)

Ward Gap Rd (From the last driveway to the top.)