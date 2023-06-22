BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: Bowles Rd is now open, according to a post from the Benton County Facebook page.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
The eastbound lanes E. Bowles Rd. from S. Oak St. are currently closed due to a fuel spill.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office the fuel spilled from a semitruck that was involved in an accident.
Fire and clean up crews are on scene of the spill and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
