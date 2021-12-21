Benton County searching for missing person Pavel S. Busev

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person Pavel S. Busev, who was last seen by his family on Oct. 24. While Busev leaving for hours was not out of the ordinary, concern grew as he did not return home. He was reported missing Nov. 2. Two weeks prior, a neighbor had seen him walking in East Kennewick, heading north on Gum Street.
Busev does not have any vehicle and did not have his cell phone. He is a 31 year-old white male with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’8” and weighs around 155 pounds, and has a scar on his right cheek.
Busev reportedly has ties throughout the Tri-Cities and the Seattle metro area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C.J. Conner at 509-735-6555 ext. 7201, or the non-emergency line at 509-628-0333.