KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has been added to Washington state's Potential Impeachment Disclosure list also known as the "Brady List".
This list is a log of law enforcement officers who may not be considered trustworthy in a court of law or may have allegations against them. It also lists any officers that may have lied or withheld information in the past.
Andy Miller, Benton County Prosecutor said his office put Sheriff Hatcher on the list several weeks ago because the sheriff was potentially going to be a witness in a trial and could be called to testify.
Miller said he decided to add the sheriff to the Brady List to give the judge on that case all of the information before trial started.
The case Sheriff Hatcher was a apart off was back in October when he helped tackle and arrest the fleeing inmate. The suspect pleaded guilty last week.
Miller said the decision also came after the Washington State Supreme Court released their opinion on the recall of Sheriff Hatcher saying the effort should move forward.
NBC Right Now talked to Sheriff Hatcher about being put on the list, he called it disappointing but understands where the prosecutors' office was coming from.
"The recall court has a court rule that they have to assume all allegations are truthful. There is no burden of proof but based on those allegations. The prosecution has decided that information could be helpful if I was ever called to testify to something that was to say 'oh I think there was these allegations against him," Hatcher said.
Hatcher said the complaints against him are "completely unsubstantiated allegations”.
The Washington Fraternal Order of Police announced their support of Sheriff Hatcher being on the Brady List in a press release Monday.
“The Washington Fraternal Order of Police supports the decision of the Washington State Supreme Court and believes the placement of Sheriff Hatcher on the Brady list is the correct course of action,” said WAFOP president Marco Monteblanco. “Credibility and truthfulness are at the core of what we do and our ability to serve the public. Our members agree with this listing and the Court’s decision allowing the petition to proceed.”
Miller said being on the list does not change the sheriff's powers and still allows him to testify if needed. He said there are no rules for when an officer can be taken off that list.
Benton County’s current Potential Impeachment Disclosure list has 60 names, some going back to 2015.
The "Brady List" was created under the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the 1963 Brady v. Maryland case.
It states- prosecutors are required to disclose all evidence that is favorable to the defense, whether it is something that might be used to impeach a witness or could clear the accused.
It is intended to protect the defendant’s due process rights, and must be done without any specific request from the defense team.