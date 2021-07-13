BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has filed a Standard Tort Claim Form to Benton County for "failing to meet its legal, moral, and ethical, responsibilities and obligations".
The official Tort Claim from Sheriff Hatcher said "certain County Officials have violated the County Anti-Harassment/discrimination policy or have used a double standard in enforcing the policy, County Officials have failed to follow the law, uphold their oath of office and in some case violated various laws of the state of Washington".
Hatcher specified allegations with the Prosecutors Office, HR, and Commissioners in the full claim below:
Benton County has issues a statement regarding Sheriff Hatcher’s claim against the County:
"While the County’s standard procedure is to not comment on pending litigation or administrative claims, we recognize that Sheriff Hatcher’s claim against the County is a highly unusual event and therefore potentially of significant public interest and that, as such, a response is necessary. The County does not, in any way, agree with Sheriff Hatcher’s claims or believe that said claims hold any merit.
"The claims made by Sheriff Hatcher in his Administrative Claim in no way reflect what the County believes to be true and accurate and, as such, if Sheriff Hatcher files a formal lawsuit, the County will zealously defend against it. Ultimately, It will be up to the voters of Benton County to decide, during the August 3rd Primary Election, whether they support Sheriff Hatcher or recall him from office."