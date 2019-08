BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a head on crash early Wednesday morning.

Deputies, along with fire and medical units, responded to the area of Old Inland Empire Highway and District Line Road between Prosser and Benton City.

Deputies say a woman driver and her two children were taken to a hospital. One of the children had serious injuries.

The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.