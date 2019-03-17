FINLEY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for the suspect or suspects in a burglary case in the Finley area.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 22000 block of E. 528 P.R.

The homeowner discovered someone broke into his shop sometime this week, leaving it in complete chaos.

Four wheelers were tipped, car windows were broken and family heirlooms destroyed.

The suspect or suspects also used an ax to severely damage a 32-foot travel trailer parked inside the shop.

If you have any information about this incident contact the Benton County Sheriff's Department.