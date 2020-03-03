After announcing their withdrawal of support for Sheriff Jerry Hatcher back in February, the Benton County Sheriff's Deputy's Guild is again calling for him to step aside from daily duties.
On Feb. 3, the BCSDG presented Hatcher with a letter drafted by the entire guild, informing him that they could no longer support him. Since then, the Guild E-Board has been engaged with Hatcher about issues raised in the letter and other new issues that have come to their attention.
However, the guild said those meetings have been unproductive.
"Unfortunately, Sheriff Hatcher's sole concern since the 3rd of February 2020 appears to be related to determining what individual or individuals in the BCDSG authored the letter provided to him on [the] 3rd of February, 2020, and not addressing the requests of the body of the guild as expressed in their letter. The BCDSG is continually frustrated that Sheriff Hatcher refuses to recognize concerns from the entire guild," the guild wrote in a press release.
In response, the BCDSG is once again calling for Hatcher to step aside from his daily duties as Sheriff. They are also asking for him to allow an independent, internal investigation to be conducted into the domestic violence allegation that was reported in October 2019.
The guild is also asking for a separate independent internal investigation be done regarding a "mindboggling" amount of ammunition and guns that were found in Hatcher's home on or around Jan. 13.
"The BCDSG is and remains open to working with Sheriff Hatcher to resolve differences, improve working conditions and raise morale within the department," the guild wrote.