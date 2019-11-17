BENTON CITY, Wash. - A man is behind bars after allegedly trying to burn his parents house down earlier today.

It happened in Benton City on Flagstone Drive. Benton County Sheriff's deputies say they got a call from the suspect's relative from inside the house who told them the 23-year-old wanted to burn it down.

Deputies also say he was allegedly armed with a knife and started attacking family members. When they arrived, the suspect had a fork. Knives were also close to him.

They say he started a small fire in the kitchen. He is currently booked on a warrant out of Yakima. Deputies say he might be charged with an arson-related crime as well as domestic violence.

This is an ongoing investigation. They still don't know how the confrontation started.