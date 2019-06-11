BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several thefts where stolen gas cards were used. Between May 13, 2019 and June 3, 2019, the pictured male charged approximately $1,400 in gas from two stolen gas cards.

Several of the charges were made at the Pacific Pride on Wiser Parkway in Kennewick. The cards were also used in Pasco and Lewiston, ID.