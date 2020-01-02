BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released the Sheriff's Most Wanted List. They are looking for the following individuals:

Luis Acosta Betancourt has two warrants out for his arrest. The first in forgery and the second in theft of a motor vehicle.

Kristopher James Gottula is wanted for animal cruelty in the 1st degree.

Darrell Anthony Moyers has a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Todd Hill Smith has two warrants out for his arrest relating to a DUI and an unlawful possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on any of these four men, please call the Benton County Sheriff's Office tip line at 509-222-2324 or email at bcsomostwanted@co.benton.wa.us.