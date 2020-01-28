BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a phone scam circulating where the scammer pretends to be a Benton County deputy.

The scammer calls Benton County residents and tells them there is a $25,000 warrant for their arrest because they have not provided a DNA sample to the Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells the victim to pay 10% of the bail money in cash and identifies himself as Detective Sellers or Deputy Turner at (509) 890-0997.

The sheriff's office says that this or any version similar to this story is a scam, and that law enforcement will not call and request anyone to pay for any kind of warrant or fee over the phone. If you believe the phone call is a scam, do not give out any of your personal information and hang up.