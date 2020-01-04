When you call police, they ask that you give a vehicle description and license plate number if possible. Deputies also recommend getting a locking mailbox.
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of mail theft in the area
BENTON COUNTY, WA- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone that they've received a lot of calls about mail theft the past few weeks. They ask for residents to be on the lookout and if they see a vehicle or someone acting suspiciously around their mailboxes to call dispatch.
