Benton County Sheriff shows support for breast cancer awareness with pink decals

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Benton County Sheriff's office is showing their support with an awareness campaign.
Brad Sanders from Fastsigns Kennewick designed and donated pink car decals to the sheriff's office after learning about BCSO's involvement with the Pink Patch Project.
The Pink Patch Project is an awareness campaign for breast cancer that helps support breast cancer research organizations.
Breast cancer is more common than people think and men and women can both develop it.
The American Cancer Society estimates about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. About 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed. About 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.
It mainly occurs in middle aged women. It is less common in men with only 1% or one in 1,000 men being diagnosed with breast cancer.
BCSO hopes its pink patrol car will help raise awareness on ways to prevent breast cancer.
