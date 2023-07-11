The Vehicle Warranty Department Professional

Many people are on to the auto warranty scam—maybe because of the incessant robocalls they get. In 2021, nearly 13 billion scam calls tried to get people to purchase a service contract that costs a lot of money, but doesn't provide much in the way of actual coverage. These scammers are crafty though because sometimes they know the actual make and model of your car, which makes the call seem more legitimate. In 2021 this scam topped the list of customer complaints with the FCC. It proved to be such a nuisance that in July 2022, the FCC announced a new campaign to block these types of robocalls.

 ronstik // Shutterstock

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's office is warning residents about a new phone scam. 

According to Benton County Sheriff, Recently reports have been made of residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be border patrol. 

The scammers pose as Border Patrol claiming that a package with the residents name contains drugs and has gone through the border. 

The scammers will threaten arrest unless money is sent to them. 

Benton County Sheriff is reminding resident that threatening arrest in exchange for money is not generally how law enforcement is conducted. 

Benton County Sheriff have stated that you should not give away any sensitive information over the phone. 