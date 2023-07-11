BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's office is warning residents about a new phone scam.
According to Benton County Sheriff, Recently reports have been made of residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be border patrol.
The scammers pose as Border Patrol claiming that a package with the residents name contains drugs and has gone through the border.
The scammers will threaten arrest unless money is sent to them.
Benton County Sheriff is reminding resident that threatening arrest in exchange for money is not generally how law enforcement is conducted.
Benton County Sheriff have stated that you should not give away any sensitive information over the phone.
