Many people are on to the auto warranty scam—maybe because of the incessant robocalls they get. In 2021, nearly 13 billion scam calls tried to get people to purchase a service contract that costs a lot of money, but doesn't provide much in the way of actual coverage. These scammers are crafty though because sometimes they know the actual make and model of your car, which makes the call seem more legitimate. In 2021 this scam topped the list of customer complaints with the FCC. It proved to be such a nuisance that in July 2022, the FCC announced a new campaign to block these types of robocalls.