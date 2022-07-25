BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman, missing since Sunday morning.
Toni Rae Atchley's car was found around 11 am Sunday morning. It was full of gas and her personal effects were still in it.
Her family has been unable to reach her and so far, the Sheriff's Office has been unable to locate her.
Anyone with any information regarding Toni Rae Atchley's disappearance is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-628-0333
