Benton County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating a body found near train tracks

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Detectives were sent to the area of Interstate 82 and Highway 14 to investigate a man found dead near the train tracks.
"We believe the male may have been riding a train through the area," said the Benton County Sheriff's Department in a statement. "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. At this time, we have not identified the male."
If anyone has details regarding this incident, please contact Benton County Sheriff's Office at (509) 735-6555 and ask for Detective Tomren.