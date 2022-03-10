Benton County Sheriff's Office accepting aid and donations for Ukrainian officers

BENTON COUNTY —
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with several organizations to find ways to provide aid for Ukrainian police officers.
Former Hanford Patrol Captain and Mabton Police Chief Rudy Almeida has worked with the Ukraine National Police Training Academies for the past two years as an EVOC/Driving Instructor-Trainer. In recent weeks, he says he spoke with staff a lot about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“I was watching the news about the Russian force’s escalation of attacks on civilian targets, and I told my wife that I’m home in the Tri-Cities safe and sound with no care in the world, but our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in blue need help,” said Almeida. “They are literally fighting for their lives, and many have already given their lives for their country.”
Almeida collaborated with Ukrainian police officers and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to join a grassroots effort called the “Washington State Law Enforcement Officers helping Ukraine Law Enforcement Officers.”
The effort set up an Amazon registry of items specifically needed in Ukraine, available here. People can order items on the registry, which will be sent to a sheriff’s office in Cleveland in order to save shipping costs.
“Helping Ukraine police officers has zero to do with politics and everything to do with helping the brave officers holding the line in their Ukrainian communities,” said BCSO Sheriff Tom Croskey. “This is what we would do for local law enforcement when they call for help. The Ukraine police may be miles away, but law enforcement officers are asking for help, so we will answer their call.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is acting as a staging area for donations in the state. Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the office, to then be sent to Cleveland. Use this address when shipping to the Washington state collection site:
Benton County Sheriff’s Office
Attn: Helping Ukraine
7122 W Okanogan Place, #A120
Kennewick, WA 99336
BCSO will accept donations of North American Rescue Trauma Kits (Benton County kits PN/NAR is 85-0701), which cost around $80 each. Each kit features a black molly pouch, CAT tourniquet, a twin pack HynFin vent chest seal, emergency trauma dressing, NAR S-rolled gauze and a nitrile glove kit. They can be ordered here, or at 888-689-6277. Provide the salesperson with the PN/NAR number and the shipping address above.
They will also accept the following items:
-Sealed gauze bandages
-Sealed elastic bandages
-Unopened nitrile exam gloves
-New tourniquets
-New black winter socks
-New black winter hats
-New black winter gloves
-Store-bought jerky
-Power bars
Financial donations can also be sent through Help a Hero, a fundraising platform meant for first responders, here. You can also send checks to:
Washington State FOP
Attn: Ukraine Fund
2839 W Kennewick Ave, #356
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lastly, letters, notes and artwork are being gathered as well. They can be sent to:
Benton County Sheriff’s Office
Attn: Helping Ukraine
7122 W Okanogan Place, #A120
Kennewick, WA 99336
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.