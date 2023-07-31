BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-Benton County Sheriff would like to alert residents to a phone scam that is currently going around.
Benton County Sheriff's Office, States that "Sergeant. Joe Miller does not exist at the Benton County Sheriff's Office."
BCSO has also stated that the Sheriff's office will not call to collect money for a missed court date.
No one from any division of the Sheriff's Department will ever call to collect money for anything according to BCSO.
BCSO, Is reminding residents to be aware that scams will use your fear of getting in trouble as a way to convince you to give away sensitive information.
