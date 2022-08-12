TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
It's back-to-school and local law enforcement are holding a school supply drive throughout the area.
You can find the Benton County Sheriff's Office at several locations from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in three separate locations: Walmart in Kennewick, Kibe Market in Benton City and NW Farm Supply in Prosser.
If you can't make it on Saturday, be sure to stop by the sheriff's office to pick up some supplies.
The Pasco Police Department is partnering with the Tri-Cities Car Culture for a cars and caffeine school supply drive from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
You can find them at the Trucks & Auto Auctions at 3135 Ricken-Backer Dr. near the Tri-Cities Airport.
Officers with PPD say the goal is to fill a school bus with supplies and donations which will be donated to the Pasco School District.
Stop by both locations to donate or get your school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year!
