BCSO Closed
BENTON COUTNY, WA- The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced they will close Kennewick and Prosser location starting today until Monday, August 16th due to COVID-19 exposures. 
The Sheriff's Office did not release information about COVID-19 tests, but does urge people who had scheduled CPL or fingerprinting appointments to keep an eye out for a time to reschedule.
If you have any questions, please call 509-735-6555 or email bcsorecords@co.benton.wa.us.
 

