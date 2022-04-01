Benton County, WA - April 1st is the start of Autism Awareness month and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is honoring people with Autism.
It partnered up with the Benton County Sheriff's Foundation to create a custom patch. The patch displays colorful puzzle pieces, symbolizing Autism Awareness.
Sheriff Tom Croskrey says he wants to work with community groups to help raise awareness for the needed resources.
Brett Hansen, a deputy with BCSO, has a son who is autistic. Deputy Hansen says it's important to have resources like the ones Spectrum Studios provides and caters to people with Autism.
Spectrum Studios is a non-profit that offers employment, job training and growth opportunities for people on the spectrum.
There's a shortage of opportunities for people with Autism, highlighting the needed resources.
The Sherriff's Foundation had 100 patches available for the first 100 donations. As of 2:30 Friday afternoon, they had reached the 100. However, they are encouraging people to donate for the cause.
